Things are gettin' spooky on the CW's new iteration of Charmed.

The show is celebrating Halloween this week with a big Halloween party (duh), mostly so Maggie can help herself get into her dream sorority, but also so we get to see everyone dressed up in elaborate costumes. There's also a demon (duh) on the loose, meaning those costumes had better be practical for demon-chasing. E! News was on set for the Halloween party and got the scoop on the soiree.

"Macy gets a text saying that there's going to be some sort of party at our house, and we're like what is this party about? And we're like oh, obviously, it's Maggie," Melonie Diaz teases. "So we come home, and she's done this spell to transform the house into like this really fancy Halloween extravaganza."

While the party is mainly for Maggie to schmooze, it's obviously not just her night. "Sparks are flying" between Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Galvin (Ser'Darius Blain) after he gets mysteriously invited to the party, Blain says.

"Sparks are flyin', the house is on fire," he teases.