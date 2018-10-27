How Roger Mathews Is Trying to Win Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley Back

You know that old saying? It goes: "If you love something set it free. If it comes back it's yours. If not, it was never meant to be." Well, Roger Mathews is testing if it's true.

It's been a month since the world learned that Mathews split from Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley. It was a month full of Roger trying to woo the reality star into taking him back, despite him knowing full well that she "grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into" long ago.

But Rogers is not going down without a fight. In the aftermath of Jenni filing for divorce, Roger confirmed their breakup in a candid video shared to Instagram. "I am going to win my wife back," Roger said. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

And so far, the fat lady has stayed mum on the topic, with good reason too. A source previously told E! News, "Their relationship hasn't been healthy for a while, but even though Jenni already filed for divorce, it's still not totally over yet—there's a chance they could work it out and get back together."