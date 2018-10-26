Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sabrina the Teenage Witch are about as different as two shows both about a half-witch named Sabrina Spellman could be, which is fully on purpose.

Aside from one accidental homage to the fact that Hilda and Zelda love puzzles (and to possibly cheat on puzzles), Chilling Adventures stays pretty far away from anything '90s sitcom-related, but that almost wasn't the case.

In episode five, the entire Spellman family is trapped by a nightmare demon (who had previously been trapped by Sabrina's father) who puts them all to sleep and sends them into horrible nightmares. Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) nightmare involves Harvey's (Ross Lynch) family living up to their witch-hunting past and putting her in a sort of medieval torture device, which Miss Wardwell/Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez), of all people, has to rescue her from.

Originally, Sabrina's nightmare was going to be very different, with a lot more laugh track.