6 Things Only The Grinch Can Get Away With During the Holidays

by Jennifer Kelleher | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 5:00 AM
You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.
We are less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated release of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch.
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the animated film follows the grouchy Grinch on his mission to steal Christmas from Whoville. Like the 1966 and 2000 versions of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the classic holiday story carries the universal theme of optimism and the spirit of Christmas.
But before The Grinch understands the true meaning of the holiday, he's up to some crazy, anti-Christmas mischief.
In celebration of the film's upcoming release, we're taking a look at some things only The Grinch could get away with. But perhaps that's why we absolutely love him.
1. Walk The Streets in Head-to-Toe Green
If we saw a man walking down our neighborhood in so much green, we wouldn't know who to call first. But for The Grinch, it's totally the norm. You do you, Grinch.
2. Dress Dogs Up as Reindeer
If we were at a dog park and saw someone dressing their dog like one of Santa's helpers, we may judge so hard. But when The Grinch does it, it's just another day in Whoville.
3. Wrap Humans as a Gift
Nothing puts The Grinch in the Christmas spirit like wrapping Cindy Lou Who up like a present. Meanwhile, our kids won't even put a bow on their heads for longer than two minutes.
4. Have Your Mood Become a Classic Christmas Song
We all have that one family member that is super sassy around the holidays. Somehow, The Grinch gets rewarded for it. BRB adding "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" to our playlists now.
5. Hate Everything About Christmas
Christmas literally brings "Joy to the World." The Grinch steals the joy. But isn't that what makes the movie so unique?
6. Feel Heartache When His Heart Gets Bigger
No one wants to have their heart broken, unless you are The Grinch, in which case a cold heart is a happy heart. Ho, ho, ho!
The Grinch will premiere November 9 in movie theaters nationwide.
