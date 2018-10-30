6 Things Only The Grinch Can Get Away With During the Holidays

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

We are less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated release of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the animated film follows the grouchy Grinch on his mission to steal Christmas from Whoville. Like the 1966 and 2000 versions of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the classic holiday story carries the universal theme of optimism and the spirit of Christmas.

But before The Grinch understands the true meaning of the holiday, he's up to some crazy, anti-Christmas mischief.

In celebration of the film's upcoming release, we're taking a look at some things only The Grinch could get away with. But perhaps that's why we absolutely love him.