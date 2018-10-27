Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 27, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Alex Martinez/Bravo

Porsha Williams is having a girl!

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced last month that she and Dennis McKinley are expecting their first child together. On Saturday, Williams held a gender reveal party, and when pink confetti was launched into the air, guests learned that the couple is expecting a daughter.

On Friday, Williams posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and McKinley kissing, writing, "Can't believe we will know the sex of our baby tomorrow...What do y'all think girl or boy???? #Mommy & Daddy."

Last month, many fans speculated that Williams hinted that she was expecting a girl when she commented on a photo of babies napping on hair salon chairs and wrote, "Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Two weeks after Williams announced her pregnancy, she revealed that she and McKinley are engaged and showcased a more than $750,00 diamond engagement ring.

"I said yes!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM I'm ready for the rest of our life."

Last week, Williams joined fellow pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore at her baby shower. The 47-year-old had announced in April that she was expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly.

"Last night was absolutely beautiful!! @thekenyamoore lit the room up with her beautiful mommy glow!" Williams wrote on Instagram. "You and Marc are gonna be wonderful parents #MagicalNight #FairytalesComeTrue #CelebratingBabyDaly #Friendship #Blessings."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Porsha Williams , Pregnancies , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party After Divorce Filing

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.