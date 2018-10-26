Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are eyeing the award for best Halloween costumes this year.

On this year's Live With Kelly and Ryan the hosts are bringing their A-game for their over-the-top Halloween special named "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt". Like year's past, the duo is finding inspiration from today's pop culture, which led them to the creative theme: televisions reboots. For their hour-long show, Kelly and Ryan are going to attempt to bring to back to life popular shows and movies like Friends, Top Gun, I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Saved by the Bell, Laverne and Shirley, Charlie's Angels and many more.

Not to mention the countless celebrity appearances from A-listers like Christina Aguilera, Andy Cohenand John Stamos.

If their past Halloween specials are any indication, then this show is going to be filled with spooks and delight.