Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Our wishes have been granted—you can now shop designs from Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on a budget.

Today, the megastore announced that the new Kendall + Kylie for Walmart collection is coming very soon. In fact, it's available now for pre-order—get excited. The full collection includes 42 pieces of accessories, including small backpacks, fanny packs, wallets, crossbody purses and fun accents like pom-pom keychains. The color and fabric choices are also on trend for the holidays, featuring red patent leather, sequins and metallics. 

The best part: All of the pieces are less than $36. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Cindy Crawford, Amber Heard, Constance Wu and More

Of the 42 pieces, however, some of the bags stand out as must-have accessories for the season. Check out our top 10 below!

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , Life/Style , VG , Shopping
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mac Miller, Lil Zan

Lil Xan's New Album Is the Ultimate Tribute to ''His Hero'' Mac Miller

Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

Laura Prepon's First Photo of Daughter Ella Is a Treat for All OITNB Fans

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Tekashi69, Daniel Hernandez

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Case

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Wears Latex Dress to Celebrate Her Birthday With Orlando Bloom

Dakota Johnson, Suspiria Premiere

Dakota Johnson Brings Her "Toughest Critic" to Her Suspiria Premiere

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.