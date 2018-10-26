Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Our wishes have been granted—you can now shop designs from Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on a budget.

Today, the megastore announced that the new Kendall + Kylie for Walmart collection is coming very soon. In fact, it's available now for pre-order—get excited. The full collection includes 42 pieces of accessories, including small backpacks, fanny packs, wallets, crossbody purses and fun accents like pom-pom keychains. The color and fabric choices are also on trend for the holidays, featuring red patent leather, sequins and metallics. 

The best part: All of the pieces are less than $36. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Cindy Crawford, Amber Heard, Constance Wu and More

Of the 42 pieces, however, some of the bags stand out as must-have accessories for the season. Check out our top 10 below!

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall + Kylie Purses

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , Life/Style , VG , Shopping
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Her Reaction to Megyn Kelly's "Horrifying" Blackface Comments

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps Can't Believe It's "All Happening" During Emotional Busy Tonight Set Reveal

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Is Hocus Pocus Even a Good Movie? How It Became an Enduring Cult Classic Anyway

Camila Cabello, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Camila Cabello Slams Pregnancy Speculation: "Leave Me and My Belly Alone"

"Megyn Kelly TODAY" Is Canceled on NBC

Prince Harry Regrets Which Part of the Royal Wedding?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.