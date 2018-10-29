Brie Bella Proves She's a Cool Mom by Learning Millennial Slang on Total Divas

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 6:00 AM

Brie Bella's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE star finds herself trying to decode millennial slang with husband Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan). In fact, Brie feels motivated to learn hip phrases after Bryan accuses her of being the "least cool mom in the history of moms."

"Okay, so let me see what I can look up," Nikki Bella's twin notes. "I feel like I hear this a lot, 'Wow that's lit.'"

Although Brie picks up on the first phrase, she struggles to figure out the other sayings, especially "hundo p." After figuring out that it means to be "hundred percent sure" about something, Brie attempts to test her man's knowledge.

"Do you know what 'TBH' means?" the Total Divas star inquires.

"Yes, 'To be honest,'" Bryan responds.

While Brie is shocked by her husband's slang knowledge, he defends that he simply "put it together." Fascinated by the new vernacular, Brie tries her hand at saying "Gucci," "sip tea" and more.

"If you start talking like this, we may need to get a divorce," Birdie's dad jokes.

"TBH, you won't divorce me," Brie quips in response. "I'm dead."

For Brie and Bryan's hilarious conversation, be sure to check out the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

