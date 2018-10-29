How Ariana Grande Is Healing From Her Heartbreakingly Horrible Year

Mourning is one of those things that should be a judgment-free zone. It's a horrendous period to get through, everyone has a different way of attacking it and there really is no wrong way to do it.

For some the strategy involves chocolate or ice cream or really any food that tastes like feelings. Others may prefer a dark room, a cozy blanket and Tina Fey's best work, while the more fortunate among us might choose a vacation with our closest pals somewhere remote—like middle of the ocean remote—where cell service is spotty and the reminders of what we've lost is non-existent.

Frankly, it's a whatever works type of situation. And for someone who has had a year-and-a-half like Ariana Grande, well, she could declare she was chucking her whole career out the window and devoting herself to breeding micro pigs and alpacas and we'd be all, hey, you do you.