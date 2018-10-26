However, their peaceful, amicable veneer cracked on Wednesday when Ortiz-Magro shared a photo of himself with a black eye. "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect," he wrote, seemingly blaming Harley for the injury.

She retorted in a comment on her own Instagram account, writing to a follower, "I don't post my s--t on IG lol. He's lying. I'll prove it again with the car thing I can't deal with a drug addict anymore it's getting so out of control [sic]."

Their conflict escalated online when they both took to social media once again late Thursday. In since-deleted Instagram videos and posts, Ron shared a clip from October 21 of their daughter crying on a bed.

"This is why I had the baby bc she wasn't home at 630 am and her son alone until 9:30am," he captioned the clip, taken around 6 a.m. "Left 12 yr old son alone while she went to drink." He said in the clip that Ariana was sick and he had gone to drop the baby off with Jen, who he claimed was out drinking with friends.

Harley fired back, writing on her own story, "Under his care look at my daughter screaming and crying I'm so scared for her she never cries like that I'm so heartbroken." An additional clip on Ronnie's account, taken in a bathroom, captured the two off-camera while Jen argued with Ron about allegedly killing her dog.