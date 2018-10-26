Carson said he's always wanted to do interior design, but he stumbled into fashion. "I've always loved interiors," he said. He bought a house in his hometown and decided to renovate it from top to bottom, thinking it'd be fun and easy. It wasn't easy, he said, and the mistakes he made sparked him to get into the business.

"Thom is such a genius at it…I was like, ‘Can I just tag along and learn the science?' And then we were like, ‘Wait a minute, this is kind of good stuff, we should maybe make a show,'" Carson said.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Get a Room featuring Carson and Thom dealing with a picky client. As you can see, the dynamic that made these two household names on the OG Queer Eye is still there. Check it out above.