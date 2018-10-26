Tiffany Haddish Proves She's a "Sex Machine" in a Lip Sync Battle

Jimmy Fallon never stood a chance.

The Tonight Show host challenged Tiffany Haddish to a lip sync battle Thursday—something he hadn't done in quite some time. Per usual, they each performed twice without letting the other know which songs they had picked. Fallon kicked things off by covering Deee-Lite's '90s dance classic "Groove Is in the Heart." It took a lot of courage for a grown man to move the way Fallon did, but it was no match for Haddish's confident swagger. "When I was growing up in Los Angeles, this artist was one of my favorite MCs, and she still is today," the Nobody's Fool actress, 38, explained. "Her name is The Lady of Rage and the name of this song is 'Afro Puffs.'"

Even Fallon couldn't believe how convincing Haddish was. Just look at his face!

"Really?" he asked. "You're going rough with your 'Afro Puff.'"

"We goin' gangsta, baby!" Haddish told him. "We goin' gangsta, baby!"