Girl power was the name of the game at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards.

In a historic move, the annual award show was hosted by not one, but five of Latin America's favorite leading ladies. Becky G, Roselyn Sanchez, Gloria Trevi and Aracely Arámbula all graced the crowd at the Dolby Theater with their poise and style while acting as both hosts and performers.

When the ladies kicked off the show in their glamorous color-coordinated outfits, they shared they were excited to represent different generations and countries from the Latin American world. And while the men were more than welcome at the event, los machos were not.

Then, Brazilian artist Anitta took the stage for a vibrant performance of "Medicina". The singer, who has over 31 million followers on Instagram, was surrounded by a team of young female back-up dancers. She was later honored with Favorite Music Video for "Medicina."