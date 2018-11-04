When John Legend sings, the world listens. Beyond creating unforgettable music, the Ohio native hopes that with every song audiences take away an important message about creating change in their communities and beyond.

Throughout the course of his career, the 39-year-old performer has become involved in a wide variety of social causes in addition to creating his own non-profit, FreeAmerica, which works to reform the United States criminal justice system.

But, it's truly magical when the "All of Me" singer combines his charitable side and musical talent to encourage his fans to take action as well.

Legend has performed songs to support causes including voting, civil rights, immigration reform, social consciousness and criminal justice reform. He often works with superstar collaborators including Linda Perry, Common, Sam Smith and The Roots to bring these tunes to life.