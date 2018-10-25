Tyler the Creator is catching up on his sleep after crashing his Tesla into a parked car late Wednesday night.

The morning after the incident, the rap star went on Instagram to let his followers know he is safe and sound, despite the scary-looking pictures. In a selfie shared to his Instagram Story, he wrote, "My big doopy ass usually go to sleep 10:30 (I wake up at 7 er morn) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home."

Thankfully, he said his car, which he calls "lil mama," escaped the incident without a single scratch. Although, pictures of the crash tell a different story. As for Tyler, he said, "I calmly jumped out the back and called the people."

Nonetheless, Tyler acknowledges that he might be a "dumb ass b--ch" for dozing off at the wheel of his car.