Kendall Jenner's Ridiculously Huge Winter Coat Inspires Countless Memes

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 1:02 PM

ESC: Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has inspired a new meme. 

The 22-year-old modeled a red, puffy jacket in her latest campaign for Canadian fashion brand, Aritzia. In the sporty-chic photo shoot, Kendall dons the "Super Puff" jacket with blue jeans and a white shirt. However, one cheeky Instagram page enlarged the coat as a joke and spawned a whole new meme. 

Vogue France kicked off the playful meme when they shared a clearly edited photo of the model in the now-over-sized jacket, along with the caption: "Winter is coming." 

Their tweet quickly became a trending Twitter moment as Twitter users chimed in with their own puns and comparisons. The puffy jacket has lead to references of the Michelin man, Lenny Kravitz and so much more. 

To see all the hilarious tweets, Instagram posts and jokes check out the funniest posts below!

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Vogue France paid tribute to The Game of Thrones with their clever caption. 

One Twitter user made an all too relatable joke about the perils of borrowing jackets.

Pop culture enthusiasts will remember the singer's over-the-top scarf that he wore for a brief stroll through the city. Cold much?

Other people found that Kendall's look gave her an uncanny resemblance to the Michelin man.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Memes , Fashion
