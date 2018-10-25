"That's what this show is about—it's about rebirth."

And just like her character, Natalie Portman has also been reborn into Celeste, a no-holds-barred music star with a tough New York accent and vibrant metallic hair to boot. The character is the focus of Brady Corbet's Vox Lux, an upcoming music drama and vibrant setting for the Oscar winner's latest silver screen transformation.

After suffering an undisclosed violent tragedy with her sister in 1999, the two teenagers perform a song that catapults their careers and gets the attention of a manager, played in the film by Portman's former Closer co-star, Jude Law.

Fast forward to modern day 2017, where Celeste, now a mom to her own teenage daughter, is faced with a tumultuous career and another act of violence.