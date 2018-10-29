"That's the thing I find most fascinating about [Roger and Bree]," Richard told me. "The constant pulling apart and coming together. I suppose they have a real fiery, temperamental relationship. They're quite stubborn. They both have their own opinions. He loves the fact that she's a modern woman. She's a free thinker. Clearly very intelligent. She's got a really fiery passion about her and it gets him into a lot of trouble."

"They're both so stubborn," Sophie says, "and although that sort of hinders their relationship a bit, I think they do also feed off of that. And their love of history and adventure and facts and figures and the logic of things sort of brings them very close."

Sophie said she sees Roger and Bree as something of a nerdier version of Jamie and Claire. "Jamie and Claire are very sort of statuesque," she says, "whereas Roger and Bree are a little bit awkard, a little bit geeky. So Richard and I have that down to a tee."

Not to burst any bubbles, but after spending time with Richard Rankin on set, I simply cannot see the "geekiness" Sophie is talking out. Turns out, he's something of a Baryshnikov.

During our interview in a "tavern in North Carolina" (Scotland), Richard spontaneously broke out into snaps and kicks and shimmies—complete with head and wrist bands—without any prompt whatsoever.

Okay, that's a lie. I totally strong-armed him into doing a spontaneous "Grandad Dance Tutorial" as a way to settle up on something of a promise on Twitter. Because, sorry, couldn't resist!

And the results? Well, see for yourself in the video below... (Just make sure you stretch beforehand to prevent injury.)