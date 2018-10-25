Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The biggest names in Latin music are coming together tonight for the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
This year, the show will be hosted by all-female artists: Becky G, Aracely Arambula, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez.
Maluma, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Prince Royce and more are all set to perform during the star-studded award show.
As for awards, J Balvin and Ozuna are tied with nine nominations each, the highest of any nominated artist this year. But the real question is: Who will walk away as the 2018 Artist of the Year? Bad Bunny, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Shakira are all in the running for the prestigious award.
Maluma will also be recognized for the success that he has achieved so far in his career as a young performer with the Extraordinary Evolution Award. In addition, Daddy Yankee will be honored with this year's Icon Award.
Of course before the awards are announced, we have to discuss all of the red carpet looks! Keep up with our red carpet gallery below as the stars arrive.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Maluma
The world-famous performer is set to receive the Extraordinary Evolution Award.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Emeraude Toubia & Prince Royce
The Shadowhunters actress and singer enjoy a date night—Latin AMAs style!
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Becky G
Before performing for millions of viewers, the Favorite Female Artist nominee steps out in a winning ensemble.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ludacris
The hip-hop superstar suits up for the big evening.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Roselyn Sanchez
Oh yes it's ladies night and the award show co-host is looking wonderful in white.
Jesse Grant/Telemundo
Dillon Francis
The "Sexo" singer may just walk away with Favorite Video thanks to his hit with Residente.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Claudia Vergara
The Latinx Now! co-host looks like a million bucks in her latest red carpet look.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Nastassja Bolívar
Stepping out in style! The Latinx Now! co-host looks oh-so-fierce in her latest look.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Manolo Gonzalez Vergara
With style like this, it's no surprise this handsome gentlemen is a model.
Jesse Grant/Telemundo
Gloria Trevi
The Mexican-born celebrity ups the glam factor in a feathered pink gown.
Jesse Grant/Telemundo
Christian Acosta
It's almost showtime! The Latinx Now! co-host is ready to celebrate the very best in Latin America music.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Leslie Grace
The "Díganle" signer turns heads for all the right reasons thanks to her look.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jeimy Osorio
Pretty in purple! The actress adds a sweet color to the red carpet.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rodner Figueroa
The Emmy award winning TV host is dressed to impress for the celebratory evening.
Jesse Grant/Telemundo
Elva Saray
Live from the Dolby Theatre, it's the Telemundo host in a sparkling gown.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jessica Carrillo
Let's get the party started! The Al Rojo Vivo host steps out in a yellow dress with sparkling earrings.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rashel Diaz
Who's ready to chat?! The Telemundo host is ready to hang with Latin America's hottest artists.
Don't miss the 2018 Latin American Music Awards airing on Telemundo tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!