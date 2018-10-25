Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The biggest names in Latin music are coming together tonight for the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year, the show will be hosted by all-female artists: Becky G, Aracely Arambula, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez.

Maluma, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Prince Royce and more are all set to perform during the star-studded award show.

As for awards, J Balvin and Ozuna are tied with nine nominations each, the highest of any nominated artist this year. But the real question is: Who will walk away as the 2018 Artist of the Year? Bad Bunny, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Shakira are all in the running for the prestigious award.

Maluma will also be recognized for the success that he has achieved so far in his career as a young performer with the Extraordinary Evolution Award. In addition, Daddy Yankee will be honored with this year's Icon Award.

Of course before the awards are announced, we have to discuss all of the red carpet looks! Keep up with our red carpet gallery below as the stars arrive.

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Maluma

The world-famous performer is set to receive the Extraordinary Evolution Award. 

Emeraude Toubia, Prince Royce, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Emeraude Toubia & Prince Royce

The Shadowhunters actress and singer enjoy a date night—Latin AMAs style! 

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Becky G

Before performing for millions of viewers, the Favorite Female Artist nominee steps out in a winning ensemble. 

Ludacris, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ludacris

The hip-hop superstar suits up for the big evening. 

Roselyn Sanchez, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Roselyn Sanchez

Oh yes it's ladies night and the award show co-host is looking wonderful in white. 

Dillon Francis, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Jesse Grant/Telemundo

Dillon Francis

The "Sexo" singer may just walk away with Favorite Video thanks to his hit with Residente. 

Claudia Vergara, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Claudia Vergara

The Latinx Now! co-host looks like a million bucks in her latest red carpet look. 

Nastassja Bolívar, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nastassja Bolívar

Stepping out in style! The Latinx Now! co-host looks oh-so-fierce in her latest look. 

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

With style like this, it's no surprise this handsome gentlemen is a model. 

Gloria Trevi, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Jesse Grant/Telemundo

Gloria Trevi

The Mexican-born celebrity ups the glam factor in a feathered pink gown. 

Christian Acosta, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Jesse Grant/Telemundo

Christian Acosta

It's almost showtime! The Latinx Now! co-host is ready to celebrate the very best in Latin America music. 

Leslie Grace, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Leslie Grace

The "Díganle" signer turns heads for all the right reasons thanks to her look. 

Jeimy Osorio, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jeimy Osorio

Pretty in purple! The actress adds a sweet color to the red carpet. 

Rodner Figueroa, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rodner Figueroa

The Emmy award winning TV host is dressed to impress for the celebratory evening. 

Elva Saray, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Jesse Grant/Telemundo

Elva Saray

Live from the Dolby Theatre, it's the Telemundo host in a sparkling gown. 

Jessica Carrillo, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jessica Carrillo

Let's get the party started! The Al Rojo Vivo host steps out in a yellow dress with sparkling earrings. 

Rashel Diaz, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rashel Diaz

Who's ready to chat?! The Telemundo host is ready to hang with Latin America's hottest artists. 

Don't miss the 2018 Latin American Music Awards airing on Telemundo tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

