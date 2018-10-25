Dinah doesn't do favors. As Porter told E! News, she "chooses to use her voodoo power to make money," money is her bible. Viewers met the pre-apocalypse Dinah when she was helping a rich white woman get even with her husband. She hired Dinah to make it so his eye would never wander again through a spell, the heart of his mistress, toenails and a chicken leg.

Porter said the writers and producers didn't look for her for voodoo pointers per say, but she did simple things based off her experience. "And so, I decided to say some words underneath my breath as I put the mixture together. I just wanted, and I expressed it, that sometimes people in the west treat voodoo like it's something that just comes out during Halloween as a kitschy thing, but it's a religion. A religion that needs to be treated with respect, so we treated voodoo with the same kind of respect that we treated Christianity in the show," Porter said, being sure to note she probably has Born Again Christian relatives and voodoo-practicing kin who aren't happy with the depictions. "I just made people know that it's a religion, just be aware of that, so we did," she said.