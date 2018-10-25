by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 10:50 AM
Reunited and it feels so witchy!
Ahead of the launch of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the stars of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited to give the new cast some advice. Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea teamed up with Netflix to send their "best witches" to the Chilling Adventures cast in a new Instagram video.
"So tomorrow, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix," Hart says in the video. "And I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, AKA the new Sabrina Spellman. By the way, from one Sabrina to the other...if you're ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum."
"I just wanted to say hello to the new Harvey, Ross Lynch," Richert says. "I hear the new Sabrina is scarier and pretty damn twisted. I'm rooting for you buddy. Stay alive!"
Next up is Rhea, who sends her "best witches" to Lucy Davis for being Aunt Hilda 2.0.
"And now I get to be Etta Candy. I'm so excited," Rhea says. "Can't wait to see the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."
Broderick also says how excited she is to see the new series and witches Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda) "all the best."
"From our cover to yours, best witches!" the cast says.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Friday on Netflix.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
This Is What Happened When American Horror Story's Adina Porter Showed Joan Collins Her Tinder Matches
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?