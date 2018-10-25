Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless and Pairs Up With Pamela Anderson

However, Depp was not by herself for this shoot. In another snap, she posed with Pamela Anderson in a playful and colorful shot with their backs to each other. The Baywatch alum showered the young model with compliments as she likened her to a little sister. "Lily is a beautiful spirit," the Playboy model told the magazine. "I feel a sweet bond, as if Anaïs Nin and I had a little sister, and maybe the same parents. Lily is very aware of her uniqueness and beauty. [She is] innocent but aware."

The model has seemingly impressed stars she's crossed paths with, including fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld.

"I did my first campaign for [Chanel] when I was 15, which was crazy. I remember when they told me, I thought I was dreaming. For a 15-year-old girl to be told that, I was just so excited and just couldn't believe that they wanted me," she recalled of working for the fashion house, for which Lagerfeld serves as head creative director. "Karl and I actually met when I was like eight, with my mom. He's so sweet. It really is rare to find someone like that who is such an icon in so many ways, and has been for so long, but who is just such a genuinely sweet and welcoming person."