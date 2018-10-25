Long's DeDe appeared in seven episodes over the 10-season run, not counting "Good Grief," which featured her voice and likeness.

Savvy viewers immersed in TV immediately marked Long's character for death—it was either DeDe or Jay's dog, Stella, knowing a series like Modern Family would never off one of its main characters in what could be its final season. Sofia Vergara previously said she wasn't worried when she heard about the death and Ferguson also shut down speculation that it would be the dog. He and Eric Stonestreet both joked it could be Ferguson's Mitchell via interviews and tweets, but no, it was DeDe.

Levitan said he was worried by putting it out there that it was a significant character was overreaching.