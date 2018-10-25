Suspicious Package Sent to Robert De Niro in New York City

Per NBC News, the package was found at 375 Greenwich Street, where NYC restaurant Tribeca Grill—co-owned by De Niro—and offices for his production company, Tribeca Productions, are located.

"We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan," the New York Police Department tweeted early Thursday. "Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic."

By 7:30 a.m., police confirmed the package had been removed and warned of a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.