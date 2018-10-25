Fashion Faux Pas! Meghan Markle Leaves the Tag on Her $500 Dress

Planning to make a return?

Meghan Markle had minor wardrobe malfunction after she arrived in Tonga with Prince Harry Thursday morning (local time). Princess Angelika Latufuipeka welcomed the couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, at the Fua'amotu Airport. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, looked red hot in her red Self-Portrait dress—the shame shade as the Tongan flag.

There was just one problem: Meghan accidentally left the tag on the bottom of her dress! Of course, it included a standard line: "Returns will only be accepted if this tag remains attached."