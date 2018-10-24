Emilia Clarke May Have Just Confirmed Her Romance With Charlie McDowell

Emilia Clarke, Charlie McDowell

AP Images/Getty Images

Step aside, Winter.  There's potentially a new fiery romance in town and it involves none other than the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke.

The Game of Thrones star turned 32 on Tuesday and celebrated it with her apparent new beau, Charlie McDowell. Both Clarke and McDowell posted the same picture on Instagram. The photo shows two shadows on the sand with presumably Clarke getting kissed on the cheek. Her hand is up most likely holding a pair of shoes. McDowell captioned the picture, "Happy birthday, E" with a heart emoji. 

Her caption felt pretty similar. "Well that was a birthday I won't be forgetting in a while," she wrote. She also included a heart emoji.

McDowell was previously linked to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara back in 2012.  The 35-year-old filmmaker is the son of legendary British actor, Malcolm McDowell, and also happens to be the stepson of The Good Place's Ted Danson. Not a bad family tree.

Photos

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

As their seemingly new-ish relationship heats up, the Game of Thrones world is winding down. In June, the Daenerys Targaryen actress posted a tribute to the show and what it all meant to her. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing," she wrote on Instagram.

In September, Clarke discussed the show's final season and its impact on the cast. "It's bittersweet, we've all done a lot of crying. There's been a lot of crying on set," she said.

Clarke also said it felt like an "existential crisis."

She spouted somewhat similar words when discussing filming her last ever scene as Daenerys. "It f--ked me up," she told Vanity Fair in May.

Take a look at some of the other Game of Thrones romances below!

Rose Leslie, Kit Harington

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Jon Snow and his Wildling lover are together in real life! They married in Scotland in June 2018 after dating for four years.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sansa Stark and the singer got engaged in October 2017 after dating for about a year.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nukaka

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Nukâka

 

Jaime Lannister has been married to the Greenlandic actress and singer since 1998. They have two daughters together.

Michiel Huisman, Tara Elders

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michiel Huisman and Tara Elders

Game of Thrones' Daario Naharis is married to Dutch actress Tara Elders, with whom he shares a daughter.

 

Gwendoline Christie, Giles Deacon

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie and Giles Deacon

Sorry Tormund; Brienne of Tarth is dating the fashion designer.

 

Gry Molvær Hivju, Kristofer Hivju

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kristopher Hivju and Gry Molvær Hivju

Kristofer Hivju, aka Tormund Giantsbane, is married to wife Gry Molvær Hivju.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Instagram

Instagram

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Khal Drogo and wife and actress Lisa Bonet will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this November. They share a son and daughter and he is also the stepfather to her and ex Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

Maisie Williams, Ollie Jackson

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Maisie Williams and Ollie Jackson

A girl has a boyfriend: Arya Stark and her beau made their red carpet debut at the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones this past July.

Peter Dinklage, Erica Schmidt

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Peter Dinklage and Eica Schmidt

The actor who plays Jaime's brother Tyrion Lannister has been married to theater director Erica Schmidt since 2005. They have a daughter and it was reported in March 2017 that they are expecting their second child.

 

Iwan Rheon, Zoe Grisedale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Iwan Rheon and Zoë Grisedale

Even Ramsay Bolton leads a normal life of love; The actor has been with his girlfriend for at least four years.

Camille O'Sullivan, Aidan Gillen

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Aidan Gillen and Camille O'Sullivan

Peter "Littlefinger" Baelish is dating singer Camille O'Sullivan. He has a son and daughters with ex-wife Olivia O'Flanagan.

Natalie Dormer, Anthony Byrne

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer and Anthony Byrne

Margaery Tyrell has been engaged to the director since 2011.

Carice Van Houten, Guy Pearce

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Carice van Houten and Guy Pearce

The Red Woman and her partner share a son together.

Sean Bean, Ashley Moore

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Sean Bean and Ashley Moore

The actor, who played  Eddard "Ned" Stark in season one, married wife No. 5 this past June. He has three daughters from two previous marriages.

For now, Clarke doesn't seem to be flying Solo anymore. 

