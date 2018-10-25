Katy Perry Roars Again: Inside Her Year of Love, Hope and Reinvention

Since when did Katy Perry become the adult in the room?

Maybe it's the increasingly serious relationship with Orlando Bloom, or her judgeship on American Idol, or that she's sending handwritten correspondence to Taylor Swift. It could even be the layered pixie haircut.

But we know that's not entirely it.

Perry is as whimsical, playful and powerful as ever on stage, as the sell-out crowds can attest to, but the "Teenage Dream" artist has simultaneously become the picture of maturity, serenity and common sense—still wrapped up in a patterns-, neon- and pastel-loving package, of course—in her day-to-day life.

"This is my disclaimer: my intention is so pure these days," she told The Guardian last summer. "I know nothing. All the thoughts and opinions I express are my own. Period, end of story."