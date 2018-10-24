﻿Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner Have a Hocus Pocus Witch Hunt

Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner are on the hunt for a more diverse Hocus Pocus cast.



With Halloween just days away, the Girls Trip star has teamed up with the comedian for a new Hocus Pocus-themed episode of Billy on the Street. The movie, which was released in 1993, starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters. At the beginning of the Billy on the Street episode, Haddish and Eichner explain that they want to do a "more diverse remake" of Hocus Pocus.

"Hey guys it's Billy and I'm gay," Eincher says, while Haddish adds, "And I'm Tiffany Haddish and I'm black."