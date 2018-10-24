It's baby's first pumpkin patch!

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott recently brought their 7-month-old daughter Stormi Webster to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California. There, they checked out its enormous pumpkin patch, part of its annual Fall Festival.

Kylie, 21, posted photos from their outing on her Instagram page.

"First pumpkin patch," she wrote, alongside a photo of baby Stormi sitting on the ground among some pumpkins.

Kylie also shared a photo of her and Travis sitting with their daughter on a hay pyramid. Kylie later posted a pic of her carrying Stormi and feeding baby goats at the farm's animal center, as well as photos of Travis kissing the child and also carrying her on his shoulders as they admired a corn maze.

Underwood Family Farms is located north west of Los Angeles and is a favorite spot for the Kardashian-Jenner family and other celebs, who typically bring their kids there year-round and especially during its Fall and Spring Festivals.

See pics from their outing to the pumpkin patch!