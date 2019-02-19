Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's love story is officially over...and she's reacting to reports that Jordyn Woods is the cause.

E! News can confirm the famous couple has broken up 10 months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. We're told the pair will remain focused on co-parenting their little girl as Khloe continues to live in Los Angeles, Calif. and Tristan travels across the country due to his basketball career.

Hollywood Unlocked reports that the pair officially called it quits after Khloe learned of an alleged affair between Tristan and Jordyn, who is Kylie Jenner's best friend. Over the Valentine's Day weekend, Tristan and the 21-year-old met up at a private party at his L.A. home, where party goers claim to have seen the two A-listers looking suspiciously intimate.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers player claimed that the rumors are "fake news," in a since-deleted tweet. It seems Khloe disagrees with his assertions though, since she and her friends commented on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the affair. Khloe commented a series of shouting emojis, while bestie Malika Haqqwrote, "STRONG FACTS."

Larsa Pippen chimed in with an "Amen!"