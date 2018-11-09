If you are currently waiting for fresh episodes of Queer Eye and can't stop freaking out over anything related to the Netflix series, then you're not alone.

In fact, there are numerous celebrities—not to mention millions of regular people—who are right there with you. The only difference is that some of these stars have actually met the Fab 5.

Yes, really!

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore , Justin Theroux and many more have geeked out hard when running into the guy squad, which is made up of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

Can you really blame them? The guys are so freaking cool and what they are able to do to help make other people's lives better is so heartwarming.

After two seasons, the Fab 5 has managed to touch the hearts of millions by investing time and knowledge in their specific arena to those who need it most.