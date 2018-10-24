by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 11:25 AM
Late night TV has some newcomers to welcome!
Once E!'s new pop culture show Nightly Pop launches on Oct. 29, fans will get candid and quick-witted takes on Hollywood's hottest headlines. Of course, these biting remarks will be possible thanks to Nightly Pop's highly qualified hosts.
The LOL-worthy commentary will be led by Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, E! News correspondent Nina Parker and social influencer Hunter March. We couldn't be more excited for Morgan, Nina and Hunter as they join late night history alongside the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Busy Philipps!
With Nightly Pop's Oct. 29 premiere right around the corner, be sure to familiarize yourself with Morgan, Nina and Hunter...as well as their late night peers. You can find that and more for yourself below!
Watch the premiere of Nightly Pop Monday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m., only on E!
Drew Hermann/Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Eager for unfiltered takes on Hollywood's hottest headlines? Morgan, Nina and Hunter offer up just that through their E! pop culture show Nightly Pop.
E!
The seasoned actress will join the late-night lineup with her new E! chat show Busy Tonight. The mother of two is slated to interview A-listers, like Julia Roberts.
Comedy Central
The South African comedian has been named Jon Stewart's successor to The Daily Show throne.
MONTY BRINTON/CBS/Landov
Here with Mila Kunis and Tom Hanks, the British Tony winner—adept at both song and dance—aptly replaced Craig Ferguson as host of CBS' Late Late Show in March 2015.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The former SNL star has a new gig after five successful years on Late Night; Fallon now hosts The Tonight Show.
Peter Kramer/NBC
After eight years of hosting "Weekend Update" on SNL, the comedian sits behind a new desk to take on a larger role as host of Late Night.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
As Jay celebrates his 20 year association with The Tonight Show, let's take a look at some of the other celebs who have hosted late-night chatfests over the years.
E! Networks
E!'s own late-night funnylady has been keeping us up at night since 2007.
NBC
The gold standard of late night, Carson hosted The Tonight Show for nearly 30years, before signing off in 1992.
Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS
Two men who had less-than-happy outcomes with The Tonight Show—Letterman hoped to take it over and O'Brien did for a time—both hosts went on to do quite well with their own shows.
thedailyshow.com
Though playing a blow-hard character created on Stewart's show, Colbert has managed to create one of the sharpest late-night programs ever.
Rich Schmitt/ZumaPress.com
After Saturday Night Live and before Community, the Caddyshack comic hosted a very poorly received talk show in 1993.
NBC
His defining moment? Getting presidential hopeful Bill Clinton to play sax on his eponymous talk show that ran from 1989-1994.
Funny or Die
Even before his goof Between Two Ferns, the Hangover star had his own talk show Late World on VH1 in 2002.
Ron Galella/WireImage.com
Before her glorious stints with E!, the Fashion Police funnylady was a permanent guest host on The Tonight Show, as well as the host of The Late Show in 1986-87.
Mark Davis/WireImage
The Magic Hour was one of the few low points in the career of the basketball legend (and now Los Angeles Dodgers part owner).
Robert Voets/CBS
The Scottish actor took over CBS' The Late, Late Show in 2004, replacing Craig Kilbourn.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
The piano-playing funnyman hosted The Tonight Show in the mid-1950s.
Olivier Douliery/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
Smart and funny, The Daily Show under Jon Stewart (who took over for Craig Kilbourn) has managed to become a trusted voice even as it claims to just want to make jokes.
Jim Spellman/WireImage.com
A late-night legend, Snyder hosted Tomorrow as well as The Late Late Show.
Chad Buchanan/Getty Images
Prior to hosting prime time's The Voice, Daly spent more than a decade hosting his early a.m. show, Last Call.
