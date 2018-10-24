Late night TV has some newcomers to welcome!

Once E!'s new pop culture show Nightly Pop launches on Oct. 29, fans will get candid and quick-witted takes on Hollywood's hottest headlines. Of course, these biting remarks will be possible thanks to Nightly Pop's highly qualified hosts.

The LOL-worthy commentary will be led by Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, E! News correspondent Nina Parker and social influencer Hunter March. We couldn't be more excited for Morgan, Nina and Hunter as they join late night history alongside the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Busy Philipps!

With Nightly Pop's Oct. 29 premiere right around the corner, be sure to familiarize yourself with Morgan, Nina and Hunter...as well as their late night peers. You can find that and more for yourself below!