BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Get Ready for a Dance War! The Total Divas Prepare to Compete in the Ultimate Birthday Dance-Off!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time for a dance-off!

In this clip from tonight's Total Divas, Nikki Bella has a special gift for birthday girls Nattie Neidhart and Nia Jax.

"You guys probably all know Sharna from Dancing With the Stars and this is Brinn Nicole, she's also an amazing dancer that you probably have seen her videos on Instagram," Nikki tells the girls. "Since we're doing the whole birthday wars, what I thought was they'd each take a team and we'd come up with a dance and we're gonna actually perform at it one of the nightclubs tomorrow night."

After her experience at DWTS, Nikki felt this would be the ultimate birthday surprise for the girls.

"Dancing With the Stars has such a special place in my heart. I felt like I kinda lost myself for a while and it was weird, dancing just kinda lit that fire under my ass and I found myself again," Nikki reveals to the camera. "And I just know for a fact because how I felt with Dancing With the Stars, these girls are really gonna love it once they perform their dance live."

Watch

Lana Takes Entrance Advice From Trinity on Total Divas

Nikki Bella, Sharna Burgess, Nia Jax, Total Divas 806

E!

The girls tried to pick their teams, but it's going to be up to the pros to decide.

"This is not like anything Nikki did on Dancing With the Stars," DWTS pro Sharna Burgess explains. "I created this with Brinn and she's the creator of Pumpfident, which is sexy, amazing women dancing in heels and so we've created a routine for you guys to do."

The girls won't see what their competing team will doing til the night of, making the dance-off truly a birthday surprise.

Nervous Nia turns to some liquid courage to get the ball rolling.

"I'm gonna take a shot," Nia announces. "I throw people around, I don't dance. I shake my ass and that's about it and that's not considered dancing."

See Nikki's big birthday surprise for Nia and Nattie in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Nattie Neidhart , Sharna Burgess , Dancing With The Stars , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cecilia Liu Shishi, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

Nightly Pop Is Coming to Late Night! See Morgan, Nina and Hunter Join the Impressive List of Hosts

Camp Runway

Watch a First Look at Camp Runway, E!'s New Modeling Competition Snapchat Show!

Beauty Influencer, PCA's

Makeover Madness! See the Best Looks From the PCAs Beauty Influencer Finalists Now

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Comforts "Insecure" New Mom Kylie Jenner About Her Body: "Curves Are Hard"

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is a Four-Time PCAs Finalist: Celebrate With Her Most Iconic Music Videos

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

The LADYGANG Open Up About Interviewing Karamo Brown, Learning From RuPaul and Baring It All on Their Podcast

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.