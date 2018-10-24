So of course HGTV fans were shocked when they learned Fixer Upper was coming to an end after five seasons of massive ratings, which the couple announced just over one year ago on Sept. 26, 2007.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the couple said in a statement at the time. "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

And it wasn't just fans of the network that were upset to hear Fixer Upper was ending, as it was one of HGTV's most successful shows.

If the home makeover genre is a well-decorated high school, Chip and Jo are the prom king and queen. The season four finale was one of the highest-rated cable TV episodes of 2017. It was nominated for two Emmys. Joanna was given a spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The network continued to try and replicate their effortless charm and chemistry with a seemingly endless roster of couple-led home-reno shows, but the Gaines' magic proved impossible to replicate.