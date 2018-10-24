She's back! After eight wins at the 2018 Emmys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for a second season on Amazon starting Wednesday, December 5.

Back for another go are Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as her manager Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Midge's ex Joel, and Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle as Midge's parents Abe and Rose Weissman.

Along with the premiere date, Amazon revealed an extended trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two that is filled with some great one-liners. It's Mrs. Maisel after all! Such lines include the following: "You smell that?" Midge asks.

"It smells like cheap beer and piss," Susie says.

"I know. Exciting, right?" Midge cheerily replies.