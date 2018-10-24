Amy Schumer Steps Out With a Smile After Confirming Pregnancy

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 7:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Schumer

BACKGRID

Mama-to-be spotted! 

On the heels of her baby announcement, photographers snapped the pregnant star in New York City on Tuesday. The expectant actress was bundled up in a sweater and matching hat while toting a coat and sneakers in one hand and waving to paparazzi with the other. 

The sighting comes shortly after the Golden Globe nominee revealed on Monday that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer. The two shocked fans when they confirmed in February that they had tied the knot in an intimate Malibu ceremony.

The star shared the exciting baby news on journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram account by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of candidates she endorses for the upcoming midterm elections. 

As pop culture fans well know, Schumer is not the only American star with a baby on the way. Duchess of Sussex and former Suits actress Meghan Markle is also expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, a pregnancy that has dominated headlines since it was first confirmed just a week ago. 

Photos

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Wedding Photos

Amy Schumer, Instagram

Instagram

It's even inspired Schumer, who teased her followers with the reveal by sharing a silly photo of her and Fischer's faces photoshopped onto a snap of Harry and Meghan from their current royal tour. 

In a statement to The Los Angeles Times, Schumer joked, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."

Schumer has continued with that royal theme. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself with her back to the camera hunched over a toilet, seemingly because of morning sickness. 

"Today Markle is in Figi #same," she wrote on the picture. "Milf alert."

Clearly, we can expect Schumer's signature humor throughout this pregnancy—and we wouldn't want it any other way. Congratulations to the parents to be!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Halsey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Comforts "Insecure" New Mom Kylie Jenner About Her Body: "Curves Are Hard"

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Inside Prince Louis' Fabulous Little Life—and Why He's Got It Even Better Than His Royal Siblings

Jessie James Decker Talks Difficulty of Losing Baby Weight

Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Gives Birth

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.