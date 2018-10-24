Thanks to Netflix, subscribers have even more reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

The company just announced which titles will be added to its library next month, including original movie sequels (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), stand-up specials (Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia) and television series (House of Cards), as well as acquired favorites like Bring It On: In It to Win It, Doctor Strange, The Great British Baking Show and Sex and the City: The Movie.

Here is the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in November 2018:

Available 11/1/18

Angela's Christmas

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

The English Patient

Fair Game (Director's Cut)

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li's Fearless

The Judgement

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon's Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

Transcendence

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Vaya