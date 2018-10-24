When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year...

Police in Blackpool, England are searching for a man who bears a striking resemblance to Friends alum David Schwimmer and who is suspected of stealing from a restaurant, Mr. Basrai's World Cuisines, British outlets reported.

"Do you recognize this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September," the Blackpool police department said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, alongside a CCTV screenshot of the suspect holding a case of cans, which appear to be beer. "If you know who this is, please email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670. Thank you for your help."