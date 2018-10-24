by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 6:35 AM
This Is Us just dropped another mystery on viewers. At the end of "Toby," the Tuesday, Oct. 23 episode of the NBC drama, Kevin (Justin Hartley) was looking through old photos of his father from the Vietnam War. And what did he see? Why it's Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) with a woman. That woman? She's wearing Jack's necklace, the one given to Kevin.
Yes, you're at the level of at least three shocked emojis right now.
Viewers met the woman in Jack's "Vietnam" episode. Her young son ran up to Jack and offered him a fish. Fan theories about this woman are raging. And for those who are saying Jack wouldn't cheat on Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), you're right, he hadn't met Rebecca at this point.
"Obviously, she is a part of Jack's larger Vietnam story and what happened over there, and I think we can all feel that Kevin is inching closer and closer to finally launching that journey and getting himself to Vietnam," executive producer Elizabeth Berger told EW. "We are definitely going to get answers, and we're definitely going to see the way she fits into the larger puzzle."
The theories are running all over the place, from the necklace having to do with Jack's brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) and his death to a love affair and secret family.
"I think it's a really complex story. Any relationship between an American soldier and a Vietnamese woman at that time is going to be so complex, and bring with it so much loaded history, that it is safe to say that it is not going to be the most typical relationship," Berger said about Jack's relationship with the mystery woman.
I think it is interesting that everyone assumes Jack was romantically linked to the woman in pic because of the necklace. Maybe...she saved his life and died doing it. Might not be romantic at all. #ThisIsUs— JM Nelson (@JennyFreeNJ) October 24, 2018
Viewers know Kevin heads to Vietnam at some point during the third season. Could it be to meet with this woman? Or the little boy who tried to give Jack that fish? Is there another Pearson over there?
It's This Is Us, you will get answers...eventually.
That necklace...secret Vietnamese love child? #ThisIsUs— Belle of the Bull (@DShakota) October 24, 2018
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?