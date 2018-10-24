Megyn Kelly got emotional on her talk show on Wednesday as she issued an on-air apology for her controversial comments about blackface Halloween costumes.

On Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday, the host held a roundtable about offensive Halloween costumes and said that wearing blackface was considered OK when she was a kid "as long you were dressing up as a character." Scores of viewers, including celebs, condemned her remarks. Kelly issued an apology to her co-workers in an email, which NBC News made public. On Wednesday, she faced the cameras and apologized for her remarks again at the beginning of her show.

"Good morning everyone and welcome to the show. I'm Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words—I'm sorry," she said. "You may have heard that yesterday, we had a discussion here about political correctness and Halloween costumes and that conversation turned to whether it is ever OK for a person of one race to dress up as another— a black person making their face whiter or a white person making theirs darker, to make their costume complete. I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry."