In fact, when we asked Shipka if we should be worried about them, she straight up said yes.

"I think people should be worried about the relationship between Sabrina and Harvey," she says. "I think people will worry about the relationship between Sabrina and Harvey, because Sabrina is a 16 year old half-witch half-mortal and has a lot of really handsome young men around her."

One of those handsome young men is Nicholas Scratch, played by Gavin Leatherwood. He pretty much takes an immediate liking to Sabrina and sort of knocks her off her guard.

"I mean, his intentions are pretty clear in the beginning," Leatherwood tells E! News. "When we first meet him, there's this fascination with Sabrina because her father was this legendary man who I revered and studied and obsessed over and idolized, and upon meeting her, I'm like, holy moly, this is the daughter of the Edward Spellman? That's huge, and she's smart, and she's cute, and she's actually really cute. He just keeps following that sort of thing where he sees something in her that's so powerful that he just can't get enough of it. He has this like insatiable curiosity about her, not only because she's the spawn of Edward Spellman, but because she's beautiful and mysterious too."