Chris Jackson/Getty Images
One of Meghan Markle's visits in Fiji was cut short due to a "security risk," according to reports.
The Duchess of Sussex was supposed to meet with market vendors in Suva, Fiji, but that ended after only six minutes, instead of her scheduled 15. During the stop at Suva Municipal Market, she was going to hear more about Markets for Change, which is a United Nations project dedicated to female empowerment.
Although Meghan was surrounded by security guards, Kensington Palace announced that the large crowds were the main cause of her early departure from the market.
On Saturday, the Palace also announced that the Duchess would "cut back" on some events after a fairly jam-packed schedule during her first week in Australia for her first royal tour with Prince Harry. The palace said in a statement, "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour."
On their first full day in Sydney, the royals joyfully announced they are expecting their first child together. Since then, she has been cradling her baby bump and glowing around the South Pacific.
During one event at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, Meghan spoke with 35-year-old Charlotte Waverley about her pregnancy and how she's been feeling. Waverley later told reporters, "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."
Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Fiji after about a week in Australia, where they helped kick off the 2018 Invictus Games. On Tuesday night, the royals dined with President of Fiji Jioji Konrote as well as First Lady Sarote Konrote and Parliament Speaker Dr. Jiko Luveni.
Meghan wore a deep blue cape-style dress designed by Safiyaa, which made some people wonder if she was hinting about having a baby boy. However, the color of the dress was reportedly "Fijian Blue," which is a direct nod to the country they're visiting.
At the dinner, Prince Harry spoke about why Fiji was important to him and what it meant to his family. "This visit is particularly nostalgic for us as a young married couple," he told fellow guests. "My grandparents stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years."
