Post Malone's go-to food orders will make you feel "Better Now."
The award-winning singer shared his top picks with delivery service Postmates and has appropriately been dubbed "Post(Mate) Malone" by the company. According to Postmates, Posty is their #1 customer. He's ordered over 3,000 items in more than 660 orders in 52 different cities.
Yes, three thousand.
So what exactly does the "I Fall Apart" singer order online? Well, maybe Malone should have changed his second album title to Biscuts & Bentleys because he spent $8,000 on 10,000 biscuits from Popeyes.
In another instance, in a move of apparent last minute party planning, Malone spent $850 on supplies for the get-together. Some of those items in the purchase included 40 Solo cups, 2 handles of Tito's vodka, 6 bottles of orange juice, 4 bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon red wine and 3 packs of rolling papers. Seems like Posty knows how to throw a party, especially if his 2018 AMAs look was any indication.
The "White Iverson" artist kept his libations replenished throughout the night at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9. While strutting the red carpet, he posed with his solo cup (unclear if it's from the same order as above). Right before accepting his award for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, he handed his empty wine glass to his seat mate. Also unclear if that wine was one of the bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon from that same order. Most likely not.
Last week, Malone and Jimmy Fallon took a field trip together to Olive Garden (and arrived in a pink limo) where The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host got to try the singer's favorite restaurant. Solo cup in hand, Malone and Fallon entered the Times Square Olive Garden establishment and proceeded to enjoy copious amounts of free wine samples and those never-ending breadsticks. Unsurprisingly, it got very lit very fast.
As it turns out, Post Malone has spent over $40,000 on his various Postmates orders.
What's included in these various orders? His order history has proven his loyalties to a few restaurants and other establishments. These are his top picks in order:
- Pinkdot (A liquor store and market in Los Angeles)
- Chick-fil-A
- Ralph's
- Burger King
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
- KFC
- Petco
- Panda Express
- GameStop
- CVS
His go-to order from Chick-fil-A is a Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips. At Ralph's, a grocery store, he tends to go with doubling up on bottles of champagne and Pedialyte as well as garlic bread and Melatonin.
Any repeat orders could just be "Deja Vu."
