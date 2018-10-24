Upon his arrival, Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge became fifth in line to the throne—two more slots down and he doesn't even have to get the reigning monarch's permission when he finds the person he wants to marry. (Though, since the reigning monarch will probably be his father by then, he'll probably still seek William's blessing.)

Granddad Prince Charlesis first in line, followed by William and then his older brother, Prince George, and big sister, Princess Charlotte. One day, if all goes according to what came before, George's children will knock Charlotte and Louis down a few rungs, as the births of George, Charlotte and Louis did to their uncle Prince Harry.

As the son of a future king of England, Louis' life will never be without its certain pressures or expectations, and he'll never lack for attention when it comes to his major milestones, or any noticeable highs and lows, proud moments and pratfalls. Photos of him will continue to enrapture the Internet whenever his parents choose to release them. And he'll always have a job as a full-time royal should he need one.

But as the even sparer heir of the family, Louis is more likely to be widely embraced for being exactly who he is (like the queen's third child, Princess Anne, or Prince Harry for that matter) than for how much time he spends conforming to a certain ideal. He's unlikely to face accusations that he's shirking his royal duties, as have befallen his father, and he may even end up being allowed to have an outside profession after his unofficially requisite military service, just like...