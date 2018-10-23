Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Jessie James Decker is beach body ready.

Just six months ago, the singer gave birth to her third child and second son, named Forrest Bradley Decker. And now the artist is unveiling the results of her hard work and healthy habits. On the set of her photo shoot with South Beach Diet, she exclusively told E! News, "I gained 47 lbs. with my third pregnancy, so I am almost there. I still have a little weight to go, but I'm almost at my goal weight."

When the singer first embarked on her weight loss journey she was prepared to struggle since everyone told her "baby no. 3 that it's the hardest to lose the baby weight." However, it looks like the mother-of-three pulled it off with little to no difficulty, although she claims there is a "little bit extra on my belly," which she calls her "Mama pooch."