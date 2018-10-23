Kate Middleton paid homage to her husband's late mother, Princess Diana, on Tuesday night at a state dinner.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned one of Princess Diana's tiaras, known as the Lover's Knot tiara as she and Prince William attended a formal event with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Holland.

The Duchess has worn the Lover's Knot tiara on multiple occasions to other royal functions. Her matching pearl earrings also belonged to Princess Diana. People reports that the Lover's Knot tiara is over 100-years-old and belongs to Queen Elizabeth II, although it was originally commissioned in 1914 for Queen Elizabeth's mom, Queen Mary.

According to People, she donned jewelry from fellow royal ancestors, including Queen Alexandra's wedding necklace. It was reportedly one of her favorites. Kate Middleton wore a stunning light blue Alexander McQueen gown to the function.