Slaaaaaaaaaay!

We all know Beyoncé earned the nickname Queen Bey for a reason.

The superstar is music royalty, after all.

So, it comes as no surprise that Bey is a finalist in two different categories at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

Beyoncé is up for Style Star of 2018 as well as Concert Tour of 2018, for her joint On the Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z.

It's fitting that the music mogul is a finalist for both of these awards, considering her fierce fashion onstage is part of what makes the OTRII Tour so much freaking fun!

The legend is duking it out against other concert contenders like Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Super Junior, but we really think her stellar style could tip the scales in her favor.

After all, Bey truly knows how to rock a look like no other!

If you didn't have a chance to see the artist in all her glory before the tour wrapped last month, we've got you covered!