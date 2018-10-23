Will Smith's former co-star Alfonso Ribeiro is shutting down any speculation that he once went on a date with his pal's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During the latest episode of her Red Table Talk series, posted on Facebook Monday, Jada told Will that she once dated his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso. "I actually think I dated Alfonso," Jada said, to which Will agreed that "yes" she did go on a date with him.

"And he like took you on a motorcycle or something?" Will asked.

"I think so," Jada replied. "My memory is...I've dated a lot people...but we went on one date."

But when Jada shared that particular clip from the episode on Twitter this week, Alfonso replied that her memory is "a little off."